The final insult: Some dying of COVID while awaiting vaccine

Natalia Crawford/AP
In this undated selfie photo provided by Charlotte Crawford is Natalia Crawford, who died of COVID-19 in Texas before she had a chance to receive a vaccine against the coronavirus that causes the illness. More than 247,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. since vaccines first became available in mid-December 2020. While it's unknown how many of them wanted to be immunized, families have wrenching stories of loved ones being infected after months of staying safe and then dying before they could get a dose. (Natalia Crawford via AP)
Natalia Crawford
Posted at 12:16 PM, Apr 03, 2021
Air Force veteran Diane Drewes spent months hoping to receive a COVID-19 immunization. But her daughter says the call offering an appointment came only when Drewes was dying of the illness.

Drewes is among an unknown number of people who wanted a vaccine but died before they could get it.

More than 245,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the United States since vaccines first became available in mid-December.

With surveys showing a large percentage of the U.S. population leery of vaccines, it’s impossible to say exactly how many of the dead would have even wanted an immunization. But thousands have died while waiting to receive the inoculation.

