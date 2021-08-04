Watch
Tyson Foods requiring COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. employees

Danny Johnston/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
Posted at 11:31 AM, Aug 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-04 11:31:42-04

With the surge of the Delta variant, some private businesses are now mandating vaccines for their employees.

Meat processor Tyson Foods announced it's requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all of its U.S. employees.

All corporate office workers must have their shots by October 1, and plant employees must be vaccinated by November 1.

Last year, WRTV reported on an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Tyson plant in Logansport. It shut down in April 2020 after hundreds of employees tested positive for the virus. It reopened two weeks later after the state and company said safety measures were in place.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

