Tyson Foods requiring COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. employees

With the surge of the Delta variant, some private businesses are now mandating vaccines for their employees.

Meat processor Tyson Foods announced it's requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all of its U.S. employees.

All corporate office workers must have their shots by October 1, and plant employees must be vaccinated by November 1.

Last year, WRTV reported on an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Tyson plant in Logansport. It shut down in April 2020 after hundreds of employees tested positive for the virus. It reopened two weeks later after the state and company said safety measures were in place.