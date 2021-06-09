Vaccinated people encouraged, not required to wear masks inside Children's Museum

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis announced changes to its mask policy Wednesday after the City-County Council determined this week businesses could decide their own face covering policies.

Visitors who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear face coverings inside the museum, a news release said. However, people who have received the vaccine are encouraged to continue wearing masks because children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to receive the vaccine.

Unvaccinated people over the age of 2 must still wear masks inside the museum. Museum officials said medical exceptions will be available for children.

"The Children’s Museum can’t know an individual’s vaccination status so we must rely on our visitors to make the right decision," a statement from the museum said.

People will no longer be required to wear masks in outdoor areas, including the Riley Children's Health Sports Legends Experience.

Museum staff will continue to be masked indoors so they can serve as "positive role models."