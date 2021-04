INDIANAPOLIS — Veterans can register to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine this weekend at the Benjamin Harrison YMCA on the northeast side.

Staff with Veteran Health Indiana will administer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at 5736 Lee Road to all veterans, regardless of eligibility, along with their spouses and caregivers.

People are required to register in advance by calling 317-988-4899.