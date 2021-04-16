Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations available at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be offering the COVID-19 vaccination on a walk-in basis through the weekend, starting Friday, the Indiana Department of Health announced.

Hoosiers who are 16 and up can drive through Gate 2 off of 16th Street from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., through Sunday.

At this time, IMS is offering the Moderna vaccine. Second dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first shot for Lucas Oil Stadium.

Those interested in making an appointment to receive their vaccine at IMS later this month, can schedule one at ourshot.in.gov.

