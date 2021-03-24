WATCH: IMS to hold mass vaccination site for 16 days starting April 1

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be holding another mass vaccination clinic for 16 days in April starting April 1 for anyone ages 18 and older.

Partnering with Indiana Department of Health and IU Health, the clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., providing the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for 16 days during the month of April, between April 1-3, April 13-18, and April 24-30.

“Getting thousands of Hoosiers vaccinated in a matter of days is a huge undertaking that would not be possible without the medical and logistical support of IU Health, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indiana National Guard,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “We are incredibly grateful for their partnership and look forward to getting up to 96,000 shots in arms by the end of April at this special location.”

However, only Hoosiers age 18 and older are eligible to be vaccinated at this site. Registration is required in advance at https://ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.

“The quick availability of COVID-19 vaccines will help save lives and make it possible for us to return to the activities we all enjoy and have missed doing in the past year,” said Dr. Ryan Nagy, president of IU Health Methodist and University Hospitals. “A partnership of this significance is uniquely possible in Indiana, and we are honored to work with the Indiana Department of Health and Indianapolis Motor Speedway to vaccinate as many Hoosiers as possible.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials gave an update on COVID-19 in the state during a live address Wednesday.

