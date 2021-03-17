Timeline for Indiana's hospitality industry to return to pre-pandemic levels

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s no surprise Indiana’s restaurant industry took a major punch when the pandemic hit a year ago.

But now, as things begin to look up, Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association President & CEO Patrick Tamm is shedding some light on a timeline for when hotels and restaurants will get back to pre-pandemic numbers and why Indiana may get back to pre-pandemic levels before other states.

“A year ago, the Indiana Hospitality Industry went from 60 miles per hour to zero, frankly, overnight,” explained Tamm during a press conference Wednesday with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana State Health Commissioner, Kristina Box. “However, over the summer, last summer, Indiana restaurants were in the front of the pack nationally and the clear leader in the Midwest in terms of getting restaurant employees back and restaurant employment rising throughout the state of Indiana.”

But then this past fall and early winter, Tamm went on to say things took a downturn, with the restaurant industry in Indiana suffering significant losses, as did many others throughout the country.

However, in the last 30 days, Tamm explained that Indiana restaurants have turned a strong corner. “While we are significantly off pre-pandemic revenue levels, we are significantly better than our national peers,” he added. “Indiana hotels on the other hand, lost just over 45 percent of their top line revenue last year.”

This is due in part to lack of visitor spending.

“Hotels nationally, as well as in Indiana do not expect to be at pre-pandemic levels of revenue until 2024,” he said. Tamm said restaurants may get there sooner, but it won’t be for a full year to more.

In the meantime, he encourages Hoosiers to keep by wearing masks, physical distancing, and proper hygiene.

“We would greatly encourage Hoosiers to continue to support Indiana restaurants in whatever manner they are most comfortable,” Tamm said.

Click here to learn more about the Hoosier Hospitality Promise and the steps Indiana continues to take to ensure safety for everyone.

You can watch the press conference below:

