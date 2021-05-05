Marion Co. relaxes some outdoor COVID restrictions, allowing 50% attendance at outdoor events

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Dr. Virginia Caine gave an update Wednesday on Marion County's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At our last update we mentioned a flattening of the increase in positivity," Hogsett said. "While a small increase has cropped up since that time, again there has been no dramatic surge."

Hogsett used the media event to urge residents 16 and older to get their COVID-19 shot.

"Fortunately, it has not been easier to get the COVID-19 vaccine than it is right now," Hogsett said. He said many clinics have walk-in appointments available, and some seven days a week.

Hogsett went on to talk about how getting the vaccine isn't just about keeping yourself healthy, its about protecting those around you who may have weakened immune systems or deteriorating health.

"The reason we get vaccinated is not simply to protect our own health," Hogsett said. "By getting vaccinated, you become a COVID roadblock."

Marion Co. Health Dept. Director Virginia Caine - slightly relaxing some restrictions as a result of CDC guidance.

"I simply cannot overstate how important the COVID-19 vaccine is," Caine said.

"By reducing the rate of transmission, it gives the virus less chance to mutate and turn into more variant strains - shortening the length of this pandemic," Caine said.

She reiterated that the more Hoosiers who get the vaccine, the more they can begin relaxing the restrictions.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is our route to freedom and safety," Caine said.

Caine also released some walk-in clinic information:

Residents 18 and older can walk into the clinic at 9503 E. 34th Street and choose between Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Residents 16 and older can walk into the west side clinic at 3685 Commercial Drive and choose between Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Although severe side effects are rare, Caine urges Hoosiers to keep an eye on their health after getting the vaccine and report any possible side effects to their health care providers.

Cain says while overall cases have gone down, the age groups being impacted by COVID-19 are changing.

She said they have seen a huge jump in cases in high-school-aged students between the ages of 14-18. They believe those cases could be contributed to Spring Break activities.

