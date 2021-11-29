Watch
WATCH NOW: President Biden discusses COVID-19 omicron variant

Alex Brandon/AP
President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Joe Biden
Posted at 12:01 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 12:01:19-05

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the emergence of the omicron variant Monday morning.

Biden will speak at about 11:45 a.m. after he and Vice President Kamala Harris receive a briefing from members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the new coronavirus variant.

The president stayed in contact with COVID-19 experts over the weekend, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, who he met with in person on Sunday.

Fauci told Biden that it will take about two more weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility, severity, and other characteristics of the omicron variant, but the expert continues to believe that existing vaccines are likely to provide a degree of protection against severe cases of COVID-19, according to the White House.

