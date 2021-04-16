WRTV Fact Check Friday: How did the IMS vaccination site pivot so fast?

INDIANAPOLIS — The biggest vaccination site planning to provide the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine was at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

But on Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced it will temporarily stop using Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement came after the U.S. government called for an additional review after six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after getting the shot. Nearly 7 million people in America have received the shot.

QUESTION:

How was the site able to pivot so fast after the state announced it was pausing its use of the shot and get a big supply of Moderna?

ANSWER:

The Indiana State Department of Health avoided chaos by sending 10,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine it had on hand.

Those doses were initially scheduled for what the agency calls special projects, like pop-up clinics.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway site received 7,500 doses. By Wednesday, the state received 36,000 more doses of Moderna.

