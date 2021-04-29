Young child dies with COVID-19 in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY — A young child in Tippecanoe County has died with COVID-19.

The child was under the age of five and died while hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to a news release sent Thursday by the Tippecanoe County Health Department.

"This tragic occurrence reminds us that COVID-19 can cause serious, even fatal, illness in children," a news release said. "In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives, it is important that everyone continue established preventive measures."

Eight people in Indiana younger than 19 years of age have died with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Indiana State Department of Health statistics.

Officials with the Tippecanoe County Health Department said they strongly recommend that everyone older than two years of age wear a mask in businesses, indoor public spaces, outdoor spaces where social distancing of at least six feet between people from different households is not maintained and while using public transportation.

People 16 years of age and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana.