COVID-19 vaccination, testing extended at IMS

SPEEDWAY — Those who are looking to get a COVID-19 test or vaccine can do so at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway until November 20.

The Indiana Department of Health says it extended the clinic to accommodate booster doses and in anticipation of approval of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11.

The clinics are held in the INDYCAR parking lot at 4551 West 16th Street across from Gate 2. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available from:

12-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 27 through Friday, October 29

12-3 p.m. on Saturday, October 30.

Beginning November 2, the clinics will operate from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays through Nov. 20.

IDOH says since late September, nearly 5,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 5,300 COVID-19 tests have been administered at the IMS site, along with nearly 1,500 flu shots.

“We initially established this clinic to address the demand for testing during the Delta variant surge but now are seeing more Hoosiers visit the site for vaccine, which is incredibly encouraging,” Dr. Kristina Box, State Health Commissioner, said.

Currently, COVID-19 vaccines are available to Hoosiers age 12 and older, and boosters are approved for individuals age 18 and older who meet eligibility rules.

Pre-registration is available for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. To pre-register for a vaccination, click here and search by ZIP code 46222. To pre-register for a COVID-19 test at the site, click here and go to the testing link at the top of the page, then search for the IMS site. Individuals seeking a Johnson & Johnson booster dose should call 211 to make an appointment or simply walk in to the IMS site or any vaccine clinic that carries the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Individuals who visit the site for a vaccine or COVID-19 testing also can receive a flu vaccination while supplies last; individuals age 65 and older who need a high-dose flu vaccine should contact their healthcare provider.

No appointments are required for flu vaccinations, which will be available for individuals regardless of insurance status. However, all applicable insurance coverage will be billed for seasonal influenza vaccine.

