Indianapolis News and HeadlinesData Actions Facebook Tweet Email Documents: Complete FBI File Prev Next WRTV By: WRTV.com Staff Posted at 1:42 PM, Sep 06, 2023 and last updated 2023-09-06 13:42:11-04 Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Breaking News Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters CLICK TO DONATE