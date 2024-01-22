Court denies Franks Hearing in Richard Allen Case

INDIANAPOLIS — Judge Fran Gull has denied Richard Allen's request for a Franks Hearing, according to an order issued Monday.

Allen, who is charged with killing Abigail Williams and Liberty German in Delphi in 2017, has filed a motion for a Franks Hearing several times, in hopes to suppress evidence found during a search warrant of his home.

According to Judge Gull, the court found that the search was reasonable and that the evidence contained was relevant.

"The Court finds the evidence contained in Defendant's Exhibits A and B attached to the Motion is relevant and admissible. The Court further finds the probative value of such evidence is not substantially outweighed by its prejudicial impact, and that the evidence will not confuse or mislead the jury."

Therefore, the court denied any motion for a Franks Hearing.

Additionally, the order states Allen's request to transfer will be decided in a hearing, that is yet to be set.