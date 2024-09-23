Defense asks to take jury to Delphi murders crime scene during trial

CARROLL COUNTY — The defense attorneys representing Richard Allen in the Delphi Murders case have asked to court to allow them to take the jury to the crime scene near the Monon High Bridge during the trial.

On Monday, defense attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi asked the court to allow the jury to be taken to the Freedom Bridge, Monon High Bridge and the crime scene where Libby German and Abby Williams were found.

Allen is charged with multiple counts of murder in connection with the girls' deaths in February 2017.

The motion also asks to take the jury to the old CPS building — where Allen's vehicle was parked on the day of the crime.

The motion claims the locations are less than two miles from the Carroll County Courthouse — where the trial will be held.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines

Latest Headlines | September 23, 7am

Rozzi and Baldwin asked in the motion to be present for the visit, but say Allen waives his right to go and asks the court to allow the viewing to happen without him.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 14, 2024 with jury selection.