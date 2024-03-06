Defense attorneys in Delphi case file motion to have trial start within 70 days

CARROLL COUNTY — The attorneys representing Richard Allen in the Delphi murders case want the trial moved up to take place within the next 70 days.

Allen was arrested in October 2022 and charged with two counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi.

Allen’s jury trial is currently scheduled to begin on Oct. 15. On Wednesday, his attorneys filed a motion to request that date be moved up to within the next 70 days.

If the court grants the motion, Allen’s trial would begin in May. The next hearing in his case is scheduled for March 18.