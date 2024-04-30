Delphi defense attorneys request pre-trial hearing to discuss trial schedule, evidence

CARROLL COUNTY — The defense attorneys representing Richard Allen in the upcoming Delphi murders trial filed multiple motions on Tuesday, including one which asks for a pre-trial hearing due to issues with communication and scheduling.

In their filing, Bradley Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin express concern with their client receiving a balanced and fair trial due to the criminal trial schedule.

According to the motion, the state plans to present 118 witnesses and 93 exhibits. The defense plans to have at least 70 witnesses.

With the trial expected to last between May 17-31, the defense says there will not be enough time for both sides to full present their cases.

As part of the motion, the defense also claims communication between them and Special Judge Fran Gull has been lacking — particularly on Gull's side.

Rozzi and Baldwin claim their emails went unanswered from March 7 to April 25.

Gull eventually did reply via email on April 28. That email can be read below:

Gull claims the trial of two and a half weeks, including jury selection, is similar to other cases she has handled.

Allen was charged with murder in October 2022 for the 2017 homicides of Abigail (Abby) Williams and Liberty (Libby) German.

