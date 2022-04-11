Delphi investigators expand search for 'anthony_shots' accounts to other social platforms

DELPHI — Investigators are expanding their search for anthony_shots profiles to additional social media messaging sites in connection with murders of Liberty German and Abigail Williams.

Indiana State Police say the profile named "anthony_shots" was used from 2016 to 2017 on social media applications, including but not limited to, Snapchat and Instagram.

They are now looking for anyone who may have communicated with the profile anthony_shots on the social media application called Yellow, also currently known as Yubo.

The profile used images of a well-known male model and portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars. The creator of the fictitious profile used this information while communicating with juvenile females to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses and attempt to meet them.

Police say the man in the photos is not a person of interest, but they are looking for information about who created the profile and used his images.

Indiana State Police Indiana State Police say the creator of the fictitious profile used this and other images on his social media profiles. He is not a person of interest in the investigation.



Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Detectives are asking for as much information as possible, including:

When you communicated with anthony_shots

How you communicated with the profile

What social media applications the account used

If anthony_shots attempted to meet you or obtain your address.

If you have saved images or conversations with the anthony_shots profile, you are asked to attach them to your email.

Indiana State Police included multiple images posted by the creator of the anthony_shots profile with their initial release.

State police said the person in the photos is not a person of interest, however, they are looking for the person who created the anthony_shots profile and used these images.

Screenshot/Photo Provided/Indiana State Police

A video from Indiana State Police is below.