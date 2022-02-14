Delphi Killings: Kelsi German says photos and videos help her to remember her Libby's voice

“Every single day I think about what she would be doing right now as a Freshman in college... She doesn't get to be at my wedding or my graduation."

Kelsi German says there isn't a day that goes by that she doesn't think about her sister Liberty and how her life should have been.

Even five years later, the photos and videos she has of her and Libby are comforting, but even moreso they help her to remember Libby’s voice, her laugh and all of the fun times they had together.

“[I can] hear and see all the awesome memories we had together. It just brings us back to all of the things you started to forget,” German said.

It was Feb. 13, 2017, when Liberty German and her friend, Abigail Williams went missing while hiking near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi. Their bodies were found the next morning.

A video and sketch have resulted in thousands of tips, but the case remains unsolved. Since the early days, the families have adopted the slogan “Today is the Day” hoping the intense interest would lead to an arrest.

For German, finding her sister's killer has become a mission and she's using every tool available to assist with the case.

German has a collection of nearly 10,000 pictures with Libby, and she’s been releasing them one at a time on her Twitter account.

It’s part of her personal effort to keep her sister’s story front and center and to remind the public that they still need their help to find the person who killed Libby and her friend Abby in 2017.

German is also working on her psychology degree at Purdue University.

Her goal is to help victims and their families deal with the trauma of violent crimes.

She wants to use her own experience to be a voice for other families dealing with the trauma of violent crimes.

“The most important thing is to stop telling people you are sorry. We know you’re sorry, we don’t have answers," German said. "Ask for a story. Let us tell you about the person. Whether it’s a sister or whomever, we want to talk about them. We want to tell you who they are and who they could have been.”

Libby and Abby would have graduated from Delphi High School in 2021. They would have been made freshman in college this year.

“Every single day I think about what she should be doing,” German said. “She should be celebrating her life and moving on to bigger things and changing the world like I knew she would have been.”

