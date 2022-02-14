Delphi Killings: Libby's family leans on each other as the search for her killer continues

Valentine’s Day 2022 remains as heartbreaking as 2017 for the families of Liberty German and Abigail Williams.

But it’s not just the day that their families struggle with, it’s all of the vacations and memories the girls have missed being a part of.

Libby and Abby went missing on Feb. 13, 2017, while hiking near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi. Their bodies were found the next morning.

That was the day their families lives changed forever.

A video and sketch have resulted in thousands of tips, but the case remains unsolved.

Libby's Grandparents

Mike and Becky Patty were married on July 17, 1992.

Life was much simpler back then and nearly three decades later, their love has stood the test of time.

“I’m lucky to walk life with her on my side,” Mike says of his wife, Becky.

“He’s my rock,” Becky said.

The two were on top of the world when they celebrated their 20th anniversary on the island of Saint Lucia in 2012. Their next milestone was supposed to specially be planned by their family.

It was something their granddaughter Liberty German, was looking forward to. She wanted to help make their 25th anniversary extra special.

But Libby never got the chance to work on that celebration with her family in the summer of 2017.

Family First

Just months before the big day, their family would suffer unimaginable heartbreak when Libby and her friend Abby were found dead near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

The family still took a trip in October of that year, in Libby’s honor, their mutual love and courage helping them to cope with the loss.

For them, it's always family first.

"That's always been our gift, our life, everything has been family,” Becky said. “So, nobody in our life thinks twice - when there is a problem - you pick on one you pick on all."

"I’ve been blessed with a such great family."

Unexpected Friendships

Their list of friends has expanded through social media and with the annual fundraisers involving bike rides and a golf tournament.

Thousands of people have joined their personal campaign to find Libby and Abby’s killer and build a memorial park in honor of the girls.

“They are equally walking with us to help bring justice,” Mike said.

As the couple prepare to celebrate their 30th anniversary this year, they continue their vow to embrace life, love and now… Libby’s legacy.

“The love we have for each other, just helps us to remain strong,” Becky said. “I’ve been blessed with such a great family.”

Although their case has sparked national and international attention, Libby and Abby's deaths remain an unsolved mystery still, five years later.

The investigation has had three major developments over the years, including video of the man Libby recorded on her cell phone that includes images and sound of a man police have only identified as a suspect, two sketches from possible witnesses and now a fake social media account that investigators believe is somehow linked to the girls.

Even with all of this evidence, no arrests have ever been made in the case.

