Delphi Murders judge schedules 3-day hearing in late July

DELPHI — A new hearing has been scheduled in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017.

The new hearing, scheduled by Judge Fran Gull, will be for 3 days beginning July 30 through August 1, 2024, at 10 a.m. in the Carroll Circuit Court.

Gull will hear several motions from the defense, including a request to move Allen from state prison and into a county jail, and a motion to dismiss the charges against him.

Allen's trial is scheduled for October.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Delphi Murder trial scheduled for October