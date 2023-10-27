Delphi Murders judge strikes former attorneys motion to remove her from case

DELPHI — Special judge Fran Gull has issued her response to a series of motions filed on Thursday by now former defense attorney Brad Rozzi.

Rozzi, who according to Gull verbally withdrew himself from the case before an October 19 hearing, filed motions on Thursday requesting to be retained as counsel for Richard Allen. Allen is charged in the murder of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in 2017.

Along with his motion to remain as Allen's counsel, Rozzi also filed to have Gull removed as the judge on the case.

Gull responded Friday by stating in part, "Court notes filings by former Attorney Rozzi on October 25, 2023, and takes no action. Attorney Rozzi withdrew from this matter on October 19, 2023, and is no longer counsel of record. These filings, therefore, are ordered stricken from the record. Clerk of the Court ordered to remove the pleadings from the electronic case file and the Chronological Case Summary as being filed in error."

Gull also announced Allen's new public defenders. They are Robert Scremin and William S. Lebrato, both of Fort Wayne.

In a change from the last hearing, Gull will not allow cameras to be inside the courtroom for the next hearing. She cited issues with unauthorized filming and broadcasting of pre-hearing activities as her reason why.

Richard Allen is due back in court on Oct. 31 in Carroll County.