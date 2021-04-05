Delphi murders reward up to $325K after anonymous donation

INDIANAPOLIS — The reward for an arrest in the murders of two teens in Delphi is now up to $325,000 after Indiana State Police received an anonymous $100,000 donation.

Liberty "Libby" German and Abigail "Abby" Williams were dropped off near the Old Monon High Bridge on the afternoon of February 13, 2017. Their bodies were discovered the next day on a private piece of property, less than a mile from that location. Their killer has never been found.

READ | Four years later Libby & Abby's killer is still out there

Indiana State Police have released a sketch, brief audio clip and a video clip recorded by Libby on the day they were murdered. Police had previously said that the video was recorded during "criminal activity," although they have never clarified exactly what that activity might have been.

Indiana State Police ask anyone who has any information about Libby and Abby's murders or who recognizes the man in the image, video, audio or sketch to reach out.

Remember the following things when submitting a tip:

Be specific as possible to a description

Name and age if possible

A connection to Delphi and that person’s location or address at this time

Leaving information on how we can contact you for possible clarification of your tip is helpful but not required

Tips can remain anonymous.

Tip Information Contacts

e-Mail: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com

Tip Line: (844) 459-5786

Indiana State Police: (800) 382-7537

Carroll County Sheriff: (765) 564-2413

DELPHI | Complete Coverage