Indiana State Police releases statement about Delphi investigation

CARROLL COUNTY — Indiana State Police released a statement Monday about their investigation into the Delphi murders and the man behind a social media profile named “anthony_shots.”

Last week, ISP said the social media profile was used from 2016 to 2017 on social media applications, including but not limited to, Snapchat and Instagram.

ISP described the investigation into the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German as “long, complex, and extremely complicated.”

Court documents of a 2020 arrest in Miami County show a man used the same username on social media. The man is facing 30 charges, according to online court records. The charges include child exploitation, possession of child pornography, obstruction of justice, and synthetic identity deception.

Some information in the affidavit is redacted, including some of the information found on electronic devices examined by investigators. None of the unredacted information in the affidavit mentions any connection to the investigation in Delphi.

State police have not connected the man arrested in Miami County to the deaths of Abby and Libby.

WRTV is not publicly identifying the man ISP said was allegedly behind the profile because no charges have been filed in connection with the investigation in Delphi.

Read the full statement below: