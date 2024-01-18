Indiana Supreme Court to hear arguments surrounding future of Delphi Murders case

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court is holding a hearing this morning with major implications on the future of the Delphi Murders court proceedings.

This morning, the Supreme Court will hear arguments regarding to possible reinstatement of former defense attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin, the status of Special Judge Fran Gull in presiding over the case, and the possibility of a speedy trial.

Rozzi and Baldwin were removed from the case in October after a back-and-forth between them and Gull surrounding their representation of Allen.

Despite Attorney General Todd Rokita and Gull's request to the Supreme Court to deny the hearing, it will take place at 11 a.m. this morning.

Richard Allen, who is charged with murder in the 2017 homicides of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi, is currently housed in the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Sullivan County.

He is represented by Robert Scremin and William Lebrato, who last week requested Allen by moved again due to logistical issues.

You can watch the stream of today's hearing above when it begins at approximately 11 a.m.