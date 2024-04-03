Judge denies motion to dismiss Richard Allen murder charges

CARROL COUNTY — Judge Fran Gull has denied the dismissal of murder charges against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen.

Allen was arrested in October 2022 and charged with two counts of murder in the February 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi.

Attorneys for Richard Allen previously filed a motion to have criminal charges dismissed on a basis on destroyed evidence.

The motion claims someone destroyed multiple interviews recorded between February 14-20, 2017. These interviews, according to the defense, could play a vital role in proving Allen's innocence.

On Tuesday, Gull denied the the motion.

“The recordings of interviews between February 14 -17, 2017, were lost due to human error or were spontaneously lost due to equipment resetting,” Gull stated in her dismissal.

A trial date still stands for May 13.

