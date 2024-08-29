Judge rules Richard Allen’s alleged confessions of Delphi murders can be used as evidence in trial

DELPHI — Richard Allen allegedly made several confessions to killing Abby Williams and Libby German, and now those confessions can be used as evidence in his trial, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Allen reportedly admitted guilt to the murders as many as 61 times during his months at Westville Correctional Facility. Special Judge Fran Gull ruled that these admissions can be heard in court.

During a July hearing, his defense team argued that the confessions should not be used in court because his mental health had deteriorated while in prison. However, Gull said there was no evidence that he suffered psychological coercion during his time at Westville Correctional Facility.

“The statements given by the defendant were unsolicited by any of the individuals and were voluntarily given without coercion or interrogation,” Gull wrote. “The evidence shows he specifically sought out the Warden by written communication he initiated, and verbal statements he offered to the guards, inmates, mental health professionals, and medical personnel.”

Allen is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in 2017. He was arrested in October 2022.

Allen’s trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 14.