Libby German's grandfather hopes latest developments help solve Delphi murders

DELPHI — The families of Libby German and Abby Williams hope the latest development from Indiana State Police will reveal their killer.

On Tuesday, ISP released a video message that disclosed an interest in an individual using the name Anthony_Shots on Snapchat and Instagram in 2016-17. The person used the photos of a real-life model not involved in the case.

Police say the person used the images to reach young girls to send nude images or get their address to meet them.

Libby’s grandfather, Mike Patty weighed in on the new developments.

“Obviously, be cautious because there are predators out there. They are preying upon our children,” Patty said. “Whether that's exactly what’s going on here, I can't say, but obviously we know that that happens and I think it's become more prevalent as technology gets better and further into the age we are in. With all the media platforms and ways to communicate out there, just be cautious and be sure your children are aware of their surroundings.”

Libby and Abby were found dead on Feb. 13, 2017, after they were dropped off at the trail near Delphi's scenic Monon High Bridge.

The families have endured what will be five years in February. Over that time, a sketch was released in 2017 based on Libby’s cellphone video. Another sketch was released in 2019.

And, now, this latest development renews a sense of hope that, maybe, the next call from investigators will be the last.

“I don’t allow myself and I try to keep, like I said, the whole family kind of in check,” Patty said. “Hey, there’s information coming and we don’t know what it is about, but let’s wait and see where it leads. I won’t get too excited until I get the phone call from the investigating team that says we’ve made an arrest or we are about to and we have him. That’s when I’ll crack a smile.”