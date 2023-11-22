Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesDelphi Murders

Actions

Man charged after admitting to leaking Delphi murders evidence

Delphi_investigation
WRTV
Delphi_investigation
Posted at 3:35 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 15:47:27-05

CARROLL COUNTY — A former coworker of former Richard Allen defense attorney Andrew Baldwin has been charged after admitting to photographing sensitive crime scene evidence from the Delphi Murders case and sharing the photos online.

Mitchell Westerman, 41, is charged with one count of conversion, a misdemeanor.

Westerman has been friends with Baldwin for many years and was an employee of his law office in the past. According to court documents, he frequents the office still because of their friendship. According to court documents, Westerman told Baldwin on October 9 that he was behind the leak of crime scene photos.

Page 1 of delphi docs
Page 1 of delphi docs
Contributed to DocumentCloud by Ashlyn Wright (RTV6) • View document or read text

Westerman claims he found the evidence on a table in a conference room of Baldwin’s. He then took photographs of the evidence and shared them with another person. According to court documents, the individual Westerman shared documents with sent them to numerous others.

Westerman provided a sworn statement saying he was not given permission to take the photographs.

In previous filings, Baldwin and Rozzi referred to the leak as an act of “betrayal.”

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make a difference today!