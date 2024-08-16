Multiple motions denied in Delphi Murders trial

CARROLL COUNTY — Multiple motions discussed in hearings earlier this month in the Delphi Murders trial of Richard Allen were denied on Friday by Special Judge Fran Gull.

Allen was arrested in 2022 for the murders of 13-year-old Abigail Abby Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German.

The girls were found near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi in February 2017.

Gull ruled against Allen and his defense in their requests for the following:



Sanctions against the prosecutors for destroying evidence

Gull ruled there was a failure by the defense to comply with Indiana trial rules

Motion for dismissal of the case based on missing evidence

Gull ruled there was no evidence that evidence clearly Richard Allen of the crimes was destroyed



Gull has yet to rule on the Motion to Limine also heard during those three days of hearings.

Richard Allen is expected to stand trial in October 2024.

WATCH | Indiana's Latest Headlines