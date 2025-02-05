Prosecution opposes Richard Allen’s Motion to Correct Errors, defends jury verdict in Delphi Murders Case

DELPHI — Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas C. McLeland, has formally objected Richard Allen's 'Motion to Correct Errors,' asserting that the defense's arguments do not warrant overturning the jury's verdict in the Delphi murders case.

As WRTV previously reported, the defense for Allen, convicted of murdering two teen girls in Delphi in 2017, submitted a motion alleging legal missteps of the prosecution. In the motion, they asked the judge to amend the previous order or judgment.

Below are key points from the prosecution’s response regarding the allegations of false testimony, the supposed confession by another individual, and forensic concerns about cellphone evidence.

1. Illegal Safekeeping Proceedings:

The prosecution emphasizes that the circumstances surrounding Allen’s transfer from the Carroll County Jail were legally justified. According to the prosecution, the court had the authority to order a transfer if an inmate is deemed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or poses a substantial threat to others.

The prosecution referenced the court's attached order, which stated, “the Defendant was in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death” and highlighted that no attorney had officially entered an appearance for Allen at that time.

2. False Testimony Regarding Timeline and Evidence

The prosecution addresses the defense's allegations of false testimony concerning the timeline of events concerning a white van's presence during the murders. The prosecution argues:

Questionable Evidence: The defense cited a YouTube video as proof of a timeline discrepancy but did not provide documented evidence to support their claim. The prosecution points out that this evidence is not reliable.

Missed Opportunity: The prosecution emphasizes that the defense had chances to question witnesses and challenge their credibility during the trial but did not take those opportunities.

3. Alleged Confession by Another Individual

Addressing the defense's claims regarding an alleged confession by inmate Ricci Davis, the prosecution states that the information provided by Davis is both unreliable and unsupported by evidence:

Davis, who is serving time for an unrelated crime, claimed that another individual, Ron Logan, confessed to him while incarcerated. However, the prosecution notes that Davis’s allegations are considered unreliable, especially since he did poorly on a lie detector test

They stress that unlike Allen, who left concrete physical evidence at the scene (an unspent round tied to his possession), no evidence links Logan to the crime

4. Forensic Concerns Over Cellphone Evidence

Regarding the defense’s inquiries about the cellphone evidence belonging to one of the victims, the prosecution strongly defends the credibility of the expert analysis, noting several critical points: