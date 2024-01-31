Richard Allen’s former defense attorney says Allen likely won't get fair trial

INDIANAPOLIS — One of Richard Allen's former defense attorneys recently sat down with CourtTV for an exclusive interview about his experiences with Allen.

In the interview for CourtTV, Bill Lebrato spoke about the case, including Odinist evidence and Allen’s representation issues.

Lebrato says in his time on the case, Richard Allen's mental and physical health improved. Lebrato claims Allen weighed approximately 122 lbs. when he first met him — a steep fall from the 200-plus lbs. Allen weighed at the time of his arrest.

The now former attorney for Allen says of Odinism, “Honestly, when I first heard about it and that these attorneys were going down this road, Lebrato said, “I thought it was hocus pocus. I was wrong. I was a hundred percent wrong. This is a real thing, and it’s a dangerous thing.”

Lebrato told CourtTV that he agrees with reinstated attorneys Brad Rozzi and Andrew Baldwin that Allen did not commit the crime of murdering Libby German and Abby Williams.

Court Tv interview with Allen's attorney

Watch the full interview and read more on the CourtTV website.