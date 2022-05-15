Dolly Parton partners with Taco Bell for Mexican Pizza: The Musical

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Monday, Dolly Parton took to Instagram to post the announcement that she will be working with Taco Bell on a project apparently titled "Mexican Pizza: The Musical."

The outcome of the collaboration remains to be seen, but it is being highly promoted.

Taco Bell's own Instagram account also shared the news on the same day, giving a release date of May 26. According to the caption, the result will debut live on TikTok.

The Taco Bell Tiktok account promises a premier at 7 p.m. CST.

Alabama singer-songwriter Abigail Barlow is attached as a writer with Emily Bear. Barlow and Bear may be best known for co-writing "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical," which won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2022.

The Mexican Pizza: The Musical undertaking is part of a nation-wide promotion of Mexican Pizza's permanent return to the Taco Bell menu on May 19.

