Dozens of cats rescued from Muncie property recovering at shelter

MUNCIE — The Humane Society of the United States has set up a temporary shelter to care for dozens of cats rescued from a Muncie property Tuesday.

The Humane Society says the cats were found in filthy conditions typically seen in severe neglect situations.

Photo provided/The Humane Society of the United States

“This was one of the worst animal cases and the most deplorable living conditions I have seen in my 20 years of law enforcement,” said Muncie Police Chief Nathan Sloan.

The cats received food and clean water after being rescued, and the Humane Society says after one night in the shelter most of the cats greeted them and appeared eager for affection. Some cats were more reluctant and are settling in.

Photo provided/The Humane Society of the United States

"One was snoring in his hammock this morning,” said Morgan Rivera, a responder with the Humane Society of the United States who is managing the emergency shelter. “There are a few cats we are monitoring closely, but overall, the cats we rescued yesterday are looking good and seem curious and interested in interacting with us."

The cats spent Wednesday getting thorough veterinary exams and starting personalized treatment for their illnesses and injuries.