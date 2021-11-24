Drumstick Dash returns Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — 15,000 participants are expected to fill the streets of Broad Ripple Thursday morning for the Wheeler Mission Drumstick Dash.

"It is so important, I think, because there is a lot of people who aren't able to eat. So any small thing that I can do to help them be able to have a good day - that is what I am willing to do. Even if it is going to rain, I don't care," Edward Bolden, a participant, said.

Wheeler Mission serves over 1,000 meals per day and provides shelter to those experiencing homelessness. The Drumstick Dash is one of the largest Thanksgiving Day running events in the country and the Mission's largest fundraiser.

"When you sign up just for yourself to come out and run the Drumstick Dash, you are helping people who are homeless today. Right here in Indianapolis we will have close to 1,000 people who will stay with us Thanksgiving night," Brian Crispin with Wheeler Mission said. "Your effort is helping that one mom, that one dad, that one child who really needs your help."

Organizers say the race starts at 9 a.m. and is normally over by 10:30. Road closures start as early as 7:30 and 8 a.m.

