4 Pike Township schools have eLearning day Tuesday due to teacher absences

INDIANAPOLIS — Several MSD of Pike Township Schools will again have eLearning days Tuesday as the district and its teachers union await a mediator to help reach a new contract agreement.

The schools impacted include Snacks Crossing Elementary School, Lincoln Middle School, New Augusta Public Academy and Pike High School, according to Superintendent Flora Reichanadter.

Reichanadter tweeted that all other schools will be open for in-person classes.

The superintendent blamed teacher absences for the switch to eLearning. The MSD of Pike Township and the Pike Classroom Teachers Association have yet to come to a new contract agreement.

On Monday, Deb Dunlevy, a member of the district's equity council resigned. Dunlevy sent a lengthy email to Reichanadter and other stakeholders detailing her departure.

Dunlevy told WRTV issues like eLearning days and cancellations brought on by tense negotiations work against the goals of the Equity Council.

"Not all children are effected equally by this and if we're trying to provide equal opportunities to them and work towards more equitable outcomes to our students," Dunlevy said. "We have to stop doing the things that undermine that."

WRTV reached out to MSD of Pike Township on Dunlevy's resignation. A spokesperson said, "Our equity council does critical work and it is always disheartening to lose a passionate member. As a district, we value our educators and staff and are committed to working toward a fair and responsible resolution."