400+ students come home with free supplies from Salvation Army backpack giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — More than 400 students are now better prepared for back-to-school, thanks to a backpack giveaway hosted Tuesday by the Salvation Army of Central Indiana.

Kids had the chance to do the shopping themselves; first they’d get a backpack, and then tour the gym at Sense Charter School to pick up whatever supplies they need.

Options included a fresh new outfit, socks, and hygiene products alongside regular school supplies like books and colored pencils.

Major Dan Sawka, General Secretary of the Salvation Army’s Indiana Division, said this is one small boost for families in need.

“Every child deserves to start off school with every tool possible. And so, to be able to provide that to every kid and give them relief for mom and dad that they don’t have to worry…they don’t have to be concerned because every one of their kids will start on the same step as every other child.” Sawka said.

Students will also head back to class with a gift card for a new pair of shoes as another way of starting the school year the best way possible.

Quinn Cosby, a mother of four, told News 8 that back-to-school shopping gets harder every year.

“It’s so expensive, and we’re always trying to find a bargain,” she said. “I know they appreciate it. They have everything they need and this right here in the community makes it all better and much easier,” Cosby said.