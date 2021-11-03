Anderson schools closed Wednesday due to teacher absences

ANDERSON — All Anderson Community Schools will be closed Wednesday and students will not participate in eLearning, the school district announced.

The district said in posts on its official social media accounts that a high number of staff members will be absent.

Anderson students took classes virtually last Friday for the same reason as negotiations continue with teachers over a new contract.

PREVIOUS | Anderson teachers negotiate fair compensation to stay in the school district

Haylee Hemp, an ACS parent, tells WRTV this back and forth regarding teacher contract negotiations is having a negative impact on her son's learning time.

"I've contacted the Indiana Department of Education, I've contacted the people who deal with IEPs," Hemp said. She's reaching out to those people and more because she says she doesn't know where to turn regarding the missed class time.

School and having the resources her son needs while there is especially important because he has dyslexia. Because of the teacher absences and shortage, she doesn't believe he's been getting what he needs. She says this was confirmed to her after students were forced to do an eLearning day last Friday.

"I started getting messages from other people, I'm not going to say who, stating they were puling support staff, para educators, specials (teachers) like P.E. and art, reading specialists to cover teacher absences," she said. "When they pull paras to other classrooms to sub or a reading specialist, that leaves the IEP students without the resources they need."

As contract negotiations continue, Hemp believes the issues fall squarely on the district.

"They need to do the right thing and they need to step up not only for the teachers but the students in the community especially for the kids with IEP," Hemp said.

An ACS spokesperson tells WRTV, they're checking on Hemp's concerns that other staff members were used as substitutes on Tuesday.

Both the district and the Anderson Federation of Teachers have signed paperwork to get a mediator involved in contract negotiations. The deadline for collective bargaining is November 15. If an agreement isn't met by then, a mediator will step in.