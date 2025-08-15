Applications for Orr Fellowship now open

INDIANAPOLIS — The Orr Fellowship, a career development program for top-tier university graduates, is now accepting applications for its 2026 cohort. The program is an opportunity for recent and soon-to-be graduates to launch their careers, build a professional network and gain valuable experience in Indiana.

Founded in 2001, the Orr Fellowship connects talented university graduates with full-time, high-impact roles at growing Indiana businesses. The program provides a unique combination of full-time employment, professional development and mentorship. It is designed to help ambitious individuals accelerate their careers and contribute to the state’s business community.

The fellowship has expanded to include opportunities in both Indianapolis and Evansville. Orr Fellowship alumni number nearly 700, and a significant portion of them remain in Indiana, contributing to the state’s talent pool and civic life.

"Long after their fellowship ends, Orr alumni continue to actively participate in their communities as volunteers, board members and civic leaders," said Steven Emch, president of Orr Fellowship.

To be considered for the 2026 cohort, applicants must meet the following qualifications:



a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher.

a strong interest in leadership and business.

demonstrated leadership or impactful work and volunteer experiences.

authorization to work in the United States.

Fellows are hired for a wide range of roles at innovative companies, from small startups to large global organizations. Positions span various fields, including marketing, engineering, consulting and sales.

Blake Van Der Kamp/Orr Fellowship The Reception on the Circle (ROTC) event was held at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 24th, 2024. ROTC serves as opportunity for Orr Fellowship candidates to meet with other candidates as well as current fellows and board members while witnessing first-hand what the city of Indianapolis has to offer.

In addition to full-time employment, the fellowship includes a unique curriculum focused on professional development and accelerated learning. This includes:



workshops on a variety of topics, including personal finance and leadership.

networking opportunities with prominent business leaders.

nonprofit consulting projects.

pitch competitions.

Orr fellows also have an expedited pathway into the Kelley School of Business Indianapolis Evening MBA program, which includes a scholarship.

Applications for the 2026 cohort are currently open. The deadline to apply is Sept. 26, 2025.

Latest Headlines | August 14, 6pm

To learn more and submit an application, visit the Orr Fellowship website.

Companies interested in becoming a partner business can also apply on the Orr Fellowship website.