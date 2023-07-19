Back to School: 2023-24 start dates at central Indiana schools

INDIANAPOLIS — The summer is almost over for most students, with many schools resuming at the end of July or early August.

Here’s a list of central Indiana school start dates and some other information you may need to know.

Schools are arranged in alphabetical order.

A



Alexandria Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 3

Anderson Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 2

Attica Consolidated Schools

Start date: Aug. 7

Avon Community School Corporation

Start date: July 27



B



Bartholomew County Consolidated School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 3

Beech Grove City Schools

Start date: July 26

Bishop Chatard High School

Start date: Aug. 8

Blue River Valley Schools

Start date: Aug. 10

Brown County Schools

Start date: Aug. 9

Brownsburg Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 2

Brownstown Central Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 4



C



CA Beard Schools

Start date: Aug. 3

Carmel Clay Schools

Start date: Aug. 7

Caston School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 14

Cathedral High School

Start date: Aug. 10

Center Grove Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 3

Centerville-Abington Schools

Start date: Aug. 9

Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation

Start date: July 26

Clinton Central School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 9

Clinton Prairie School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 9

Cloverdale Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 9

Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County

Start date: Aug. 1

Community Schools of Frankfort

Start date: Aug. 3

Cowan Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 3



D

Danville Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 9

Delaware Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 3

Delphi Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 9



E

Eastbrook Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 9

Eastern Howard School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 2

Edinburgh Community School Corporation

Start date: July 27

Eminence Community School Corporation

State date: Aug. 9



F



Fayette County School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 9

Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 8

Franklin Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 2

Franklin Township Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 1

Frankton-Lapel Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 9



G

Greencastle Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 4

Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 2

Greensburg Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 3

Greenwood Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 3



H



Hamilton Heights School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 8

Hamilton Southeastern Schools

Start date: Aug. 9



I



Indianapolis Public Schools

Start date: July 31



J

Jennings County School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 8



K



Kokomo School Corporation

Start date for traditional schools: Aug. 2



L



Lebanon Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 3

Lewis Cass Schools

Start date: Aug. 3

Liberty-Perry School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 8

Logansport Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 9



M

Maconaquah School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 7

Marion Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 9

Mill Creek Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 4

Mississinewa Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 9

Monroe County Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 2

Mooresville Schools

Start date: Aug. 3

Monroe Central School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 9

MSD of Decatur Township

Start date: July 31

MSD of Pike Township

Start date: Aug. 2

MSD of Lawrence Township

Start date: Aug. 3

MSD of Warren Township

Start date: July 27

MSD of Washington Township

Start date: Aug. 3

MSD of Wayne Township

Start date: July 26

Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 4

Muncie Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 8



N



New Castle Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 3

Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson United School Corporation (Indian Creek)

Start date: Aug. 3

Noblesville Schools

Start date: July 31

Northeastern Wayne Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 9

North Lawrence Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 2

North Miami Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 8

North Montgomery Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 9

North Putnam Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 9

Northwestern School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 8

North White School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 10



O



Oak Hill United School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 10



P



Perry Township Schools

Start date: July 26

Peru Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 3

Plainfield Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 2



R



Randolph Central School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 9

Randolph Eastern School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 9

Randolph Southern School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 9

Richland-Bean Blossom Community Schools- Edgewood

Start date: Aug. 9

Richmond Community Schools

9 th- grade start date: Aug. 3 Start date for rest of student body: Aug. 7

Roncalli High School

Start date: Aug. 9

Rossville Consolidated School District

Start date: Aug. 8

Rush County Schools

Start date: Aug. 9



S



Shelbyville Central Schools

Start date: Aug. 9

Shenandoah School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 8

Sheridan Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 8

South Henry School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 3

South Madison Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 3

South Montgomery Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 9

Spencer-Owen Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 3

South Putnam Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 9

Southwestern Consolidated School District

Start date: Aug. 8

Speedway Schools

Start date: Aug. 2



T



Taylor Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 9

Tipton Community School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 10

Tri-County Schools

Start date: Aug. 10

Twin Lakes Schools

Start date: Aug. 9



U

Union School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 4



W



Western Boone Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 9

Western School Corporation

Start date: Aug. 9

Westfield Washington Schools

Start date: Aug. 10

Western Wayne Schools

Start date: Aug. 9



Y



Yorktown Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 8



Z



Zionsville Community Schools

Start date: Aug. 14



If your school is not on this list and you would like to include it, email us at news@wrtv.com