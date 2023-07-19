Back to School: 2023-24 start dates at central Indiana schools

INDIANAPOLIS — The summer is almost over for most students, with many schools resuming at the end of July or early August.
Here’s a list of central Indiana school start dates and some other information you may need to know.
Schools are arranged in alphabetical order.
A
- Alexandria Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Anderson Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 2
- Attica Consolidated Schools
- Start date: Aug. 7
- Avon Community School Corporation
- Start date: July 27
B
- Bartholomew County Consolidated School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Beech Grove City Schools
- Start date: July 26
- Bishop Chatard High School
- Start date: Aug. 8
- Blue River Valley Schools
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Brown County Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Brownsburg Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 2
- Brownstown Central Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 4
C
- CA Beard Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Carmel Clay Schools
- Start date: Aug. 7
- Caston School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 14
- Cathedral High School
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Center Grove Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Centerville-Abington Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation
- Start date: July 26
- Clinton Central School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Clinton Prairie School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Cloverdale Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County
- Start date: Aug. 1
- Community Schools of Frankfort
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Cowan Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
D
- Danville Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Delaware Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Delphi Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 9
E
- Eastbrook Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Eastern Howard School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 2
- Edinburgh Community School Corporation
- Start date: July 27
- Eminence Community School Corporation
- State date: Aug. 9
F
- Fayette County School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 8
- Franklin Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 2
- Franklin Township Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 1
- Frankton-Lapel Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
G
- Greencastle Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 4
- Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 2
- Greensburg Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Greenwood Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 3
H
- Hamilton Heights School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 8
- Hamilton Southeastern Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
I
- Indianapolis Public Schools
- Start date: July 31
J
- Jennings County School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 8
K
- Kokomo School Corporation
- Start date for traditional schools: Aug. 2
L
- Lebanon Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Lewis Cass Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Liberty-Perry School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 8
- Logansport Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 9
M
- Maconaquah School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 7
- Marion Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Mill Creek Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 4
- Mississinewa Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Monroe County Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 2
- Mooresville Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Monroe Central School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 9
- MSD of Decatur Township
- Start date: July 31
- MSD of Pike Township
- Start date: Aug. 2
- MSD of Lawrence Township
- Start date: Aug. 3
- MSD of Warren Township
- Start date: July 27
- MSD of Washington Township
- Start date: Aug. 3
- MSD of Wayne Township
- Start date: July 26
- Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 4
- Muncie Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 8
N
- New Castle Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson United School Corporation (Indian Creek)
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Noblesville Schools
- Start date: July 31
- Northeastern Wayne Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
- North Lawrence Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 2
- North Miami Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 8
- North Montgomery Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 9
- North Putnam Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Northwestern School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 8
- North White School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 10
O
- Oak Hill United School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 10
P
- Perry Township Schools
- Start date: July 26
- Peru Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- Plainfield Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 2
R
- Randolph Central School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Randolph Eastern School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Randolph Southern School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Richland-Bean Blossom Community Schools- Edgewood
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Richmond Community Schools
- 9th-grade start date: Aug. 3
- Start date for rest of student body: Aug. 7
- Roncalli High School
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Rossville Consolidated School District
- Start date: Aug. 8
- Rush County Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
S
- Shelbyville Central Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Shenandoah School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 8
- Sheridan Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 8
- South Henry School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 3
- South Madison Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 3
- South Montgomery Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Spencer-Owen Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 3
- South Putnam Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Southwestern Consolidated School District
- Start date: Aug. 8
- Speedway Schools
- Start date: Aug. 2
T
- Taylor Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Tipton Community School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Tri-County Schools
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Twin Lakes Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
U
- Union School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 4
W
- Western Boone Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Western School Corporation
- Start date: Aug. 9
- Westfield Washington Schools
- Start date: Aug. 10
- Western Wayne Schools
- Start date: Aug. 9
Y
- Yorktown Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 8
Z
- Zionsville Community Schools
- Start date: Aug. 14
If your school is not on this list and you would like to include it, email us at news@wrtv.com