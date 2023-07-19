Watch Now
Back to School: 2023-24 start dates at central Indiana schools

Posted at 1:18 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 13:18:41-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The summer is almost over for most students, with many schools resuming at the end of July or early August.

Here’s a list of central Indiana school start dates and some other information you may need to know.

Schools are arranged in alphabetical order.

A

  • Alexandria Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Anderson Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 2
  • Attica Consolidated Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 7
  • Avon Community School Corporation
    • Start date: July 27

B

  • Bartholomew County Consolidated School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Beech Grove City Schools
    • Start date: July 26
  • Bishop Chatard High School
    • Start date: Aug. 8
  • Blue River Valley Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 10
  • Brown County Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Brownsburg Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 2
  • Brownstown Central Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 4

C

  • CA Beard Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Carmel Clay Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 7
  • Caston School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 14
  • Cathedral High School
    • Start date: Aug. 10
  • Center Grove Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Centerville-Abington Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation
    • Start date: July 26
  • Clinton Central School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Clinton Prairie School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Cloverdale Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Community School Corporation of Southern Hancock County
    • Start date: Aug. 1
  • Community Schools of Frankfort
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Cowan Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 3

D

  • Danville Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Delaware Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Delphi Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 9

E

  • Eastbrook Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Eastern Howard School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 2
  • Edinburgh Community School Corporation
    • Start date: July 27
  • Eminence Community School Corporation
    • State date: Aug. 9

F

  • Fayette County School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 8
  • Franklin Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 2
  • Franklin Township Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 1
  • Frankton-Lapel Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9

G

  • Greencastle Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 4
  • Greenfield-Central Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 2
  • Greensburg Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Greenwood Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 3

H

  • Hamilton Heights School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 8
  • Hamilton Southeastern Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9

I

  • Indianapolis Public Schools
    • Start date: July 31

J

  • Jennings County School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 8

K

  • Kokomo School Corporation
    • Start date for traditional schools: Aug. 2

L

  • Lebanon Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Lewis Cass Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Liberty-Perry School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 8
  • Logansport Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 9

M

  • Maconaquah School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 7
  • Marion Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Mill Creek Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 4
  • Mississinewa Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Monroe County Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 2
  • Mooresville Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Monroe Central School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • MSD of Decatur Township
    • Start date: July 31
  • MSD of Pike Township
    • Start date: Aug. 2
  • MSD of Lawrence Township
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • MSD of Warren Township
    • Start date: July 27
  • MSD of Washington Township
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • MSD of Wayne Township
    • Start date: July 26
  • Mt. Vernon Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 4
  • Muncie Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 8

N

  • New Castle Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson United School Corporation (Indian Creek)
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Noblesville Schools
    • Start date: July 31
  • Northeastern Wayne Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • North Lawrence Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 2
  • North Miami Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 8
  • North Montgomery Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • North Putnam Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Northwestern School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 8
  • North White School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 10

O

  • Oak Hill United School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 10

P

  • Perry Township Schools
    • Start date: July 26
  • Peru Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • Plainfield Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 2

R

  • Randolph Central School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Randolph Eastern School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Randolph Southern School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Richland-Bean Blossom Community Schools- Edgewood
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Richmond Community Schools
    • 9th-grade start date: Aug. 3
    • Start date for rest of student body: Aug. 7
  • Roncalli High School
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Rossville Consolidated School District
    • Start date: Aug. 8
  • Rush County Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9

S

  • Shelbyville Central Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Shenandoah School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 8
  • Sheridan Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 8
  • South Henry School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • South Madison Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • South Montgomery Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Spencer-Owen Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 3
  • South Putnam Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Southwestern Consolidated School District
    • Start date: Aug. 8
  • Speedway Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 2

T

  • Taylor Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Tipton Community School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 10
  • Tri-County Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 10
  • Twin Lakes Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9

U

  • Union School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 4

W

  • Western Boone Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Western School Corporation
    • Start date: Aug. 9
  • Westfield Washington Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 10
  • Western Wayne Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 9

Y

  • Yorktown Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 8

Z

  • Zionsville Community Schools
    • Start date: Aug. 14

If your school is not on this list and you would like to include it, email us at news@wrtv.com

