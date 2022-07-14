Backpack giveaways ahead of the upcoming school year

INDIANAPOLIS — We know families across central Indiana are getting their kids ready for the new school year. WRTV is looking at how large and small organizations are making sure children are prepared, even as prices rise.

"We all understand the need, and it's nice to have a way that people can do it conveniently," Jennifer Baker with Dotted Line Divas said.

A need that more families feel as many kids prepare to go back to school.

"We realize that in today's economic environment, it's difficult. It's difficult to stretch that dollar, so if we could give kids hope and put a smile on their face by giving them a new backpack, that's what we'll do," Baker said.

Baker said they did run into some issues with pulling off their annual backpack giveaway because of inflation.

She said with the help of the community, they have managed to get enough supplies to provide nearly 600 kids with backpacks this Saturday.

"Giving them a backpack does help set them up for success for the coming school year," Baker said.

"We hope this will help the children feel equal and appreciative," Deborah Cooley, an organizer of a backpack giveaway, said.

Cooley and her husband, Robert Cooley, have been supplying the community with backpacks for two years. This Saturday, they will be handing out at least 250 backpacks.

Deborah said it might seem like a small gesture for some, but it sets them up for a successful school year ahead for others.

"It just really lays the groundwork and helps the child feel equal and on a level playing field as all the other children. And it helps them be prepared, and I'm sure that even helps the teachers when their students come prepared," Deborah said.

Both of those backpacks and school supply giveaways are happening this Saturday.

You can join Deborah and Robert Cooley at 5420 East 38th Street in the Indianapolis Library parking lot (enter from 40th & Whittier Place). The giveaway will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cooley has partnered with Midwest Food Bank, which will supply food to those in need, as well as Renaissance Dental Health for dental assistance.

WRTV's Amber Grigley We know families across central Indiana are getting their kids ready for the new school year. WRTV is looking at how organizations large and small are making sure children are prepared, even as prices rise.





You can join Dotted Line Divas at 9511 Angola Court from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will also have a job fair for those in need of employment.