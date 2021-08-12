Carmel-Clay school board adopts two major changes

CARMEL — Students attending Carmel-Clay Schools went back to the classroom on Thursday, and this year there will be changes to their school day.

The school board of trustees voted Wednesday night to change school start times because of a lack of school bus drivers.

Start times will now be staggered with students being picked up in two rounds.

Here's a look at the new school start times:



Elementary schools will start at 7:40 a.m.

Middle schools at 8:25 a.m.

High schools at 9:05 a.m.

WRTV talked to the associate superintendent about why the changes were made so close to school starting.

"We made every attempt to continue to provide bus service, but literally as routes were being developed we had additional drivers resign, which then requires reconsideration of the routes," Roger McMichael associate superintendent of Carmel-Clay Schools, said.

The school board also voted to approve "no-bus zones." Students living in the zone will be asked to walk or bike to school to maximize the efficiency of school bus drivers.

The school board released these maps of designated crosswalks and walking paths. You can find all of the maps at ccs.k12.in.us/services/transportation.