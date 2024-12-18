City County Councilor publishes press release opposing school consolidation despite no policy being authored

INDIANAPOLIS — The press release below has been making its rounds on social media.

WRTV

City County Councilor Joshua Bain published it on his official Facebook page. It states his opposition to the suggestion of consolidating schools in Indianapolis and Marion County.

"We have a lot of people here on the south side of Indianapolis, especially those that fear losing their voice and representation,” Bain, a Republican representing District 21, said. “What would a school board look like if it was county-wide? It would be bigger than a congressional district. What would that look like? "

"Have you heard of any proposals that are going to be authored any time soon,” asked WRTV’s Meredith Hackler.

WRTV

"I've not heard of a proposal directly, only the comments that have been made in public,” Bain said. “I had a few people come to me and say, 'Hey, we are hearing this coming down the pipe.' So what my press release was about more than anything was a preemptive shout across the ballot, that this is not something that citizens in Indianapolis want."

WRTV reached out to Mayor Hogsett's office to see if this was a policy he is considering.

A spokesperson for the mayor said there are no plans to consolidate, and the mayor is not actively pursuing a policy that would do so.

"Centralization of power is generally not a good thing,” Bain said. “It disenfranchises poorer communities, it disenfranchises those on the outskirts."

There are 11 school districts in Marion County. Mayor Hogsett has stated that education will be a priority during this term.