Watch
NewsCoronavirus COVID-19 Education

Actions

Mask and vaccination requirements for the 2021-22 school year in central Indiana

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="https://stock.adobe.com/search?filters%5Bcontent_type%3Aphoto%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Aillustration%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Azip_vector%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Avideo%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Atemplate%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3A3d%5D=1&filters%5Binclude_stock_enterprise%5D=0&filters%5Bis_editorial%5D=0&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Aimage%5D=1&k=kids+backpacks&order=relevance&safe_search=1&search_page=1&search_type=usertyped&acp=&aco=kids+backpacks&get_facets=0">Adobe</a>
Mark your calendars for back-to-school tax-free shopping days in these states
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 18:03:47-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The upcoming school year is approaching for central Indiana students, which means new COVID-19 protocols and guidance.

WRTV is gathering information on every school district in central Indiana and its protocols on masks, vaccinations, virtual learning options and more.

You can search for your school in the database below.

Note: WRTV is still working on gathering information from several school districts. Some school districts are waiting to finalize their protocols and plans. As this information becomes available and confirmed, it will be added.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!