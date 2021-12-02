Eleven Fifty Academy to open classrooms at northeast-side church in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Ciara Brown encourages people to follow in her footsteps, not because it is easy but because the mother of two believes it could lead to a better life.

Brown enrolled in Eleven Fifty Academy to learn software development and IT skills after she quit her job at Eli Lilly and Company. She said working in a lab was good, but she wanted more.

“I put down fear and I bet on myself,” Brown said. “No one quits Eli Lilly. Even I thought I was crazy because Eli Lilly was a place I thought I’d retire from.”

More people could be helped by Eleven Fifty Academy on the northeast side where it plans to hold classes at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church beginning in early 2022.

The area around East 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue faces significant challenges involving poverty and crime, and Pastor Tim Taylor hopes to fill seats with people seeking training that could lead to higher paying jobs.

“We’re trying to bring hope right to your doorstep,” Taylor said.

An open house will be held at the church from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 11.