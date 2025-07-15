Eli Lilly Foundation grants $5.5 million to Indianapolis Public Schools for STEM initiative

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) Foundation has announced a grant of up to $5.5 million from the Eli Lilly and Company Foundation. This funding will support a new initiative called Destination 2032, aimed at boosting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education for IPS students.

Research shows that 80% of future STEM professionals decide on their careers by age 14. However, interest in STEM often drops off during middle school, especially for Black and Latinx students. Destination 2032 seeks to address this critical issue.

“With Destination 2032, we’re not just building programs — we’re creating pathways of opportunity that will transform lives,” said Stephannie Bailey, CEO of the IPS Foundation. “This visionary investment from the Lilly Foundation comes at exactly the right moment, allowing us to intervene at the critical middle school years when so many students, especially those from underrepresented groups, begin to lose interest in STEM subjects.”

The Destination 2032 initiative will include three main programs:

Lilly Foundation STEM Scholars: Targeting grades 6-8, this program will start at William Penn Middle School in late 2025 and expand to Arlington Middle School by 2027-28. It aims to support 1,900 middle school students with enhanced STEM courses, hands-on projects, and mentorship. Lilly Foundation Middle School STEM Future Centers: Two innovative Future Centers will be developed at selected middle schools. These centers will offer academic support, career exploration, and connections to industry and higher education, expanding learning beyond traditional classrooms. Lilly Foundation STEM High School Fellowship: This program will build on the success of the IU Health Fellowship at Crispus Attucks High School. It will provide hands-on experiences for students in STEM pathways at Arsenal Tech High School, connecting classroom knowledge with real-world career readiness.

"This strategic investment addresses a critical gap in the STEM pipeline, ensuring our students, particularly those historically underrepresented in STEM fields, have the skills, confidence, and opportunities to succeed,” said IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson.

The goal of this initiative is to increase the number of IPS graduates who are “STEM-ready” by 2032. A student will be considered STEM-ready if they have earned college credit, obtained an industry credential, or completed a STEM career pathway.

Cynthia Cardona, president of the Lilly Foundation, emphasized the foundation's commitment to enhancing STEM education for underserved K-12 students. “By focusing on the middle school years, we can help ensure that all students, regardless of background, see themselves as future scientists, engineers, technologists, and mathematicians.”

The Lilly Foundation was established in 1968 and supports various educational initiatives. The $5.5 million grant to the IPS Foundation will be distributed over five years, with the first cohort of Lilly Foundation STEM Scholars expected to launch in the second semester of the 2025-26 school year at William Penn Middle School.