Endress+Hauser to host STEM career night for students, parents

INDIANAPOLIS — Later this month, a Greenwood company will host middle school students and their parents in a night dedicated to furthering knowledge about opportunities in STEM.

Endress+Hauser, along with Mayer Najem, will host their 10th Annual Community Career and Education Forum for area students in 7th-9th grades.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 19.

The night features the following:



Career and information booths

Meet college reps and learn about degree programs

Learn about Central Nine Career Center

Free dinner

Prizes

The annual event exists to connect students, parents, educators, counselors and the industry to raise awareness about technical careers.

Registration for the event is open through Sept. 16. To register, visit this form online.

