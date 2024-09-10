Watch Now
Endress+Hauser to host STEM career night for students, parents

Event is meant to excite middle school students for potential STEM careers
INDIANAPOLIS — Later this month, a Greenwood company will host middle school students and their parents in a night dedicated to furthering knowledge about opportunities in STEM.

Endress+Hauser, along with Mayer Najem, will host their 10th Annual Community Career and Education Forum for area students in 7th-9th grades.

The event is scheduled for 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 19.

The night features the following:

  • Career and information booths
  • Meet college reps and learn about degree programs
  • Learn about Central Nine Career Center
  • Free dinner
  • Prizes

The annual event exists to connect students, parents, educators, counselors and the industry to raise awareness about technical careers.
Registration for the event is open through Sept. 16. To register, visit this form online.

