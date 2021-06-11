Evan Bayh and Dan Coats to join IU

BLOOMINGTON — Two former U.S. Senators will be taking on new roles.

Evan Bayh and Dan Coats are joining Indiana University.

Bayh, who is also the former Indiana Governor, will be appointed as a distinguished scholar and an executive-at-large. He will join the Paul H. O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. The school is home to the Birch Bayh Public Service Scholarship and the Bayh Family Scholarship.

Meanwhile, Coats will serve as a distinguished scholar as well and an ambassador-at-large in the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies.