Former Rep. Susan Brooks to join the Robert H. McKinney School of Law at IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS — Former U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks will be taking on a new role in Indianapolis at IUPUI.

IU Chancellor Nasser Paydar announced Tuesday Brooks' appointment as a distinguished scholar and ambassador-at-large for the Robert H. McKinney School of Law at IUPUI.

Brooks, an alumna of the school, is set to instruct a course on law and leadership with the former dean, Andrew R. Klein. Exactly when she will start was not initially made available at the time of this report.

Brooks represented Indiana's 5th Congressional District, which covers Hamilton, Madison, Grant and Tipton counties, as well as part of Blackford, Marion, Boone and Howard counties. She served in Congress for eight years, from 2012 to 2020. She was the first woman from Indiana to chair a House committee - the House Ethics Committee.

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to the school that set me on my career path of public and private service," Brooks stated in a release. "It truly is an honor to be able to share my experiences with IU McKinney students and faculty and maybe have some small impact on the current and future generations of legal minds and public servants."

Prior to her time in Congress, Brooks was the general senior vice president for workforce and economic development at Ivy Tech Community College. In 2001, former President George Bush appointed her to U. S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

You can learn more about the career and accolades of Brooks at news.iu.edu.