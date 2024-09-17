How UIndy is helping its grads stay in the Hoosier state post-graduation

INDIANAPOLIS — Keeping local college graduates here in the Hoosier state — it’s being made possible through a new partnership with University of Indianapolis and non profit Ascend Indiana.

Ascend helps UIndy students connect with future employers, with the idea they’d stay, live and work here in Indiana.

Greyhounds get connected to internships and careers through the Ascend Network.

Students have access to more than 750 Indiana employers and work with mentors to land that dream job.

One of them is Madison Schofield, who's planning on planting roots in the Circle City.

Madison Schofield

“It’s very community oriented. I love all the friends that I’ve made here," Schofield said.

The St. Louis-native came to UIndy to run track & field and study business.

“I’m doing my undergrad in three years and finishing my MBA in four years," Schofield said.

Schofield is now a senior and says the university has been preparing her for post-grad life.

“Giving me mock interviews. Telling me what they’re looking for and giving me little facts about the city. Have you been to an Indians game? Have you been to a Colts game? Just trying to get immersed into the city," Schofield said.

Senior Director of the Professional Edge Center at UIndy Kirk Bryans says greyhounds want to stay in Indiana.

WRTV

And the numbers show it — almost 90 percent of UIndy grads stay in state after graduation.

Bryans says some of the most popular industries graduates go into are business, engineering and healthcare.

“Ascend has a list of employers that it works with here in Indiana. And they provide those opportunities for our students. We work together to help our students find those roles," Bryans said. “They want work-based experiences, and they want full-time jobs and even graduate school right here in Indiana.”

That’s true for Schofield, who plans to stay in Indy for law school.

“I feel like it’s my home away from home since I don’t have any family in Indiana. I knew I had to pave my way here," Schofield said.

